Greenleaf Trust Has $943,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,869 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,230,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,697,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

