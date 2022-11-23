Greenleaf Trust Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 70,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 42,324 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,041,000. Main Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 863,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 352,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.81. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $22.20.

