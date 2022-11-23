Greenleaf Trust Purchases 967 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Progressive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

Progressive Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,618 shares of company stock valued at $13,578,528 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $130.09 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $92.09 and a 1 year high of $131.49. The company has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 92.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.98 and its 200 day moving average is $119.71.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

