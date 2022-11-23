Greenleaf Trust Raises Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CBRE Group by 566.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $75.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. UBS Group reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.83.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

