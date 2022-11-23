Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,757 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 97.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 17.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $207,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average of $53.69.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

