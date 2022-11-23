Greenleaf Trust Sells 615 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,969,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170,909 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $1,577,216,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 50.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after buying an additional 270,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ASML by 40.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,395,000 after buying an additional 224,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $596.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $832.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ASML from €650.00 ($663.27) to €700.00 ($714.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($530.61) to €680.00 ($693.88) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ASML from €732.00 ($746.94) to €745.00 ($760.20) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.46.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

