Greenleaf Trust Sells 70 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after buying an additional 182,830 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $295.90 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.62 and its 200 day moving average is $270.77.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.