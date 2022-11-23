Greenleaf Trust Trims Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.79.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.53. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.