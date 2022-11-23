Grin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.71 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 23rd. During the last week, Grin has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $561,793.38 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,590.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00465241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00025616 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00121599 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00810395 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.50 or 0.00684102 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00239033 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

