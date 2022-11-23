GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Boosts Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. A. O. Smith accounts for about 0.4% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owned about 0.28% of A. O. Smith worth $23,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,818 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 450.9% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE AOS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.63. 10,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,613. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

