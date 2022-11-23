GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Raises Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,031,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,532 shares during the period. Yum China accounts for about 6.7% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $438,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 140.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 22.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 59,939 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 36.2% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 181,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after buying an additional 48,139 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 10,461.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,868,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,884,000 after buying an additional 1,851,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1,081.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after buying an additional 510,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,304,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock worth $144,655,851. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.93. 37,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,031. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.38.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.76%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

