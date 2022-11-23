Guardian Capital Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 5.6% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $49,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,549,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.5% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,554,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,749,000 after purchasing an additional 184,978 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 25.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,329,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,444,000 after purchasing an additional 475,575 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.70.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.54. 82,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,770. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.25. The company has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.696 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

