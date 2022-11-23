Guardian Capital Advisors LP Decreases Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,731,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,446 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,113,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,489 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,305,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,022 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,832,000 after buying an additional 1,786,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,150,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $570,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,339 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.7 %

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 29,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,070. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

