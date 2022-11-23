Guardian Capital Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 1.4% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $12,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.14.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.28. The company had a trading volume of 22,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,606. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.93. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

