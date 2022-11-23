Guardian Capital Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Diageo makes up about 1.1% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $9,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 111.5% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($59.60) to GBX 5,430 ($64.21) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($46.12) to GBX 4,160 ($49.19) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo Trading Up 1.0 %

Diageo Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $182.02. 11,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,306. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.04 and its 200-day moving average is $177.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.