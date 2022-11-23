Guardian Capital Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,347 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 269,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 38,538 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939,881 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $160,486,000 after buying an additional 13,498 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,732 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Oracle by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 45,043 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.42. The stock had a trading volume of 123,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,687,764. The firm has a market cap of $222.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average of $72.12.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.