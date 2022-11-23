Guardian Capital LP Cuts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,081,000 after purchasing an additional 758,883 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Duke Energy by 13.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 794,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,231,000 after purchasing an additional 93,608 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 246.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 83,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 59,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $249,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

DUK traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $97.73. The company had a trading volume of 21,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,673. The company has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.60.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

