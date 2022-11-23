Halliburton Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halliburton in a report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Halliburton to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.99.

Shares of HAL opened at $37.45 on Monday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.87%.

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 30.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $2,071,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Halliburton by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,158,269 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,540,000 after purchasing an additional 71,916 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $919,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Halliburton by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 46,315 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

