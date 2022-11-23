Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.53.

HVRRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($177.55) to €171.00 ($174.49) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($183.67) to €190.00 ($193.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($188.78) to €197.00 ($201.02) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hannover Rück from €140.00 ($142.86) to €133.70 ($136.43) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hannover Rück from €175.00 ($178.57) to €190.00 ($193.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

HVRRY opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $65.98 and a 12 month high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.08.

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

