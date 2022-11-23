Harbor Spring Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Harbor Spring Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 5.7% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $23,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $70,116,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $67,659,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the second quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 38,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 20.9% in the second quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 65.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. UBS Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NOW traded up $8.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $409.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,330. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $679.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a PE ratio of 410.40, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $390.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.28.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.72, for a total value of $162,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,755.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,510 shares of company stock worth $9,194,284. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.