Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $885.00 million-$910.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $927.44 million.

Helios Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average is $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.18. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $110.23.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.08). Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $207.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLIO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helios Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Helios Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Helios Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.