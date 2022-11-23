Helium Hits 1-Day Volume of $302,479.73 (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Helium coin can now be purchased for $2.49 or 0.00015097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a market cap of $327.32 million and approximately $302,479.73 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009373 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,426.47 or 0.08667009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00474286 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Helium

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 131,215,375 coins. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Helium

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed).There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices.All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars.

