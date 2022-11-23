Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $228.00

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 228 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 232 ($2.74), with a volume of 44759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234 ($2.77).

Henry Boot Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £308.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 732.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 246.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Henry Boot Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a GBX 2.66 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.52%.

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

