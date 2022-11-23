Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Major Shareholder Sells $5,279,703.00 in Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 39,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $5,279,703.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,975,421 shares in the company, valued at $528,691,238.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Herc Stock Performance

HRI traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $132.09. The company had a trading volume of 101,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,745. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.43 and a fifty-two week high of $194.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.57 and its 200 day moving average is $111.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.10). Herc had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Herc by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

