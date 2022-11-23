Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Tops $4.08 on Major Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $149.24 million and approximately $522,999.51 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.08 or 0.00024745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,508.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010583 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007733 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037364 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00041226 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006021 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021680 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00232239 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.0828726 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $566,838.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

