Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Stock Price Up 1%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.36 and last traded at $35.84. 6,738 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 265% from the average session volume of 1,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.