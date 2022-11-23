Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hilltop Price Performance

NYSE HTH opened at $29.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 60.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hilltop by 25.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 24,275 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Hilltop by 16.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilltop by 7.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

