Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Hilltop Price Performance
NYSE HTH opened at $29.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.11.
Hilltop Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.
Institutional Trading of Hilltop
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 60.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hilltop by 25.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 24,275 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Hilltop by 16.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilltop by 7.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
Hilltop Company Profile
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hilltop (HTH)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.