Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Increases Dividend to $1.38 Per Share

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.38 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Hingham Institution for Savings has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years.

Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $270.32 on Wednesday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12 month low of $242.99 and a 12 month high of $432.19. The firm has a market cap of $581.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.49 and its 200-day moving average is $284.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 39.23% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 2nd quarter valued at $812,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

