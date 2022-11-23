Horizen Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $124.09 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.49 or 0.00057733 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $124.09 million and approximately $15.18 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00264225 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00088182 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,070,619 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

