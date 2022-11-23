Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT) Trading Down 0.5%

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$41.00 and last traded at C$41.24. 636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.45.

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.01.

About Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF

The Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (the “ETF” or “HLIT”) is the first Canadian-listed ETF focused

exclusively on providing exposure to the global lithium market. HLIT seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index that is designed to provide exposure to the performance of global, publicly listed companies engaged in the mining and/or production of lithium, lithium compounds, or lithium related components.

