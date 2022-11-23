Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Shares Down 0.4%

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.17. 1,758 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 730 ($8.63) to GBX 660 ($7.80) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

