HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the computer maker on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

HP has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. HP has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HP to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. HP has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of HP by 83.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 929,787 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after purchasing an additional 422,318 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of HP by 460.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 472,168 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $17,140,000 after buying an additional 387,889 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in HP by 29.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $47,925,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 21.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,080 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,586,000 after buying an additional 194,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

