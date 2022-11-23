HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Cut to $24.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

HPQ opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. HP has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HP will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 665.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

