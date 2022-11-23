HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. HP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.20-$3.60 EPS.

HPQ stock opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. HP has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HP will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital cut HP from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.71.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 8.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HP by 11.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

