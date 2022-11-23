Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Sets New 12-Month High at $258.14

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $258.14 and last traded at $255.14, with a volume of 3983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.40.

Hubbell Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 10,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

