Huobi BTC (HBTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $642.79 Million

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $642.79 million and approximately $76,766.87 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for $16,494.81 or 1.00509099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.15 or 0.08649806 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00469727 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,738.38 or 0.28819685 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC was first traded on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.