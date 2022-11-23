IDEX Price Hits $0.0484 (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. IDEX has a total market cap of $32.64 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IDEX has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One IDEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.82 or 0.08521623 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.03 or 0.00471983 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,787.43 or 0.28958069 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IDEX is idex.io. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

