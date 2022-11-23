Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,690. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.51.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

