Immutable X (IMX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12.27 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a market cap of $258.34 million and approximately $12.27 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00002707 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
About Immutable X
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
