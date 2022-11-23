Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 384,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $29,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,236 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,012,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 507,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 510,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,798,000 after purchasing an additional 342,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 669.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 390,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,700,000 after purchasing an additional 340,133 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Stock Performance

INCY stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.86. 386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,641. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $62.31 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Incyte

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

