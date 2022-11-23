Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Trading Down 0.1%

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 140,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 145,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.25.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

