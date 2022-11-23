Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Infosys comprises approximately 0.1% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth $31,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INFY. Cowen cut their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Infosys to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Investec raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Infosys Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE INFY traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 65,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,004,021. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

