Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Innospec Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IOSP traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.80. The company had a trading volume of 36,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,845. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.57. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innospec

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 804,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,530,000 after acquiring an additional 285,307 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at $9,787,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after acquiring an additional 65,968 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 53,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,763,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,795,000 after acquiring an additional 47,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

