Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XBJL) Trading Down 0.1%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XBJL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.71 and last traded at $25.80. 6,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 16,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XBJL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 293.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 65,985 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $880,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000.

