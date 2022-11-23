Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) Holdings Trimmed by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,607 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.89% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFEB. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 630.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFEB opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.62. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $29.69.

