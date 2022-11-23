Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,735 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSEP. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 330,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1,235.3% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after buying an additional 335,981 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.1% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 143,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.76.

