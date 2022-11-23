Insider Buying: i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) Director David K. Morgan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $23,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IIIV traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 174,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $30.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.38.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i3 Verticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About i3 Verticals

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IIIV shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price target on i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

(Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

See Also

