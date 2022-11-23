Insider Buying: NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Director Purchases 35,997 Shares of Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) Director Group L. P. Column acquired 35,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $179,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NGM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 229,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,528. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.12% and a negative net margin of 264.09%. The business had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of NGM Biopharmaceuticals

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 311,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.