Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Sells 2,676 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $91,171.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,215,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TXG traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,042. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $157.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $38.11.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. Cowen upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

