Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Sells 1,626 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $55,397.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

10x Genomics Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.44. 711,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,042. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $38.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.58. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $157.74.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.13 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

